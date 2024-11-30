Reviving History: The Grand Reopening of Patliputra's 80-Pillared Hall

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to reopen a part of the historic '80-pillared assembly hall' in Kumhrar after two decades. The site holds significant architectural evidence of the Mauryan era.

Experts suggest this hall, uncovered by ASI and the K P Jayaswal Research Institute through extensive excavations, was used by Emperor Ashoka during the Third Buddhist Council held at Patliputra in the 3rd century BCE. The site faced waterlogging issues in the late 1990s due to groundwater seepage, leading to its closure. On Saturday, a team led by Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General of ASI, inspected and decided to reopen parts of the hall.

The Kumhrar site in Patna reveals substantial historical evidence dating back to 600 BCE, showcasing the intriguing history of Patliputra, the capital of the Mauryan Empire. The site promises insights into the city's illustrious past and its emperors, including Ajatasattu, Chandragupta Maurya, and Ashoka.

