India's Path to Progress: Embrace Heritage, Discard Slavery Mentality

In a recent address at Jiwaji University, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called on Indians to shed their 'mentality of slavery' and take pride in their rich cultural heritage as a step towards becoming a developed nation.

He emphasized that India's education system uniquely combines knowledge with values, unlike the Western approach. With Indians achieving significant success globally, Trivedi noted India's leadership in digital payments and key roles in tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

Highlighting socio-economic contrasts with neighboring countries, he pointed out the West's delayed women's rights and cited political turmoil in Bangladesh. Trivedi argued for India's position as a global leader in both cultural and technological fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)