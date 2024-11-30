Left Menu

India's Path to Progress: Embrace Heritage, Discard Slavery Mentality

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi urges Indians to abandon a 'mentality of slavery' and take pride in their heritage. He highlights India's unique education system and the global success of Indians. Trivedi contrasts India's progress with neighboring countries, emphasizing digital leadership and women's rights advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:01 IST
India's Path to Progress: Embrace Heritage, Discard Slavery Mentality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at Jiwaji University, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called on Indians to shed their 'mentality of slavery' and take pride in their rich cultural heritage as a step towards becoming a developed nation.

He emphasized that India's education system uniquely combines knowledge with values, unlike the Western approach. With Indians achieving significant success globally, Trivedi noted India's leadership in digital payments and key roles in tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

Highlighting socio-economic contrasts with neighboring countries, he pointed out the West's delayed women's rights and cited political turmoil in Bangladesh. Trivedi argued for India's position as a global leader in both cultural and technological fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024