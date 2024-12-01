Left Menu

From Berlin to Rejection: Najma Heptulla's Reflections on Political Shifts

Najma Heptulla reflects on her election as IPU President in 1999 and the subsequent lack of recognition from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, highlighting organizational challenges within the Congress party at the time. Her autobiography delves into her political journey, emphasizing social justice and women's rights advocacy.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Najma Heptulla, elected as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 1999, recalls her attempts to inform then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which were met with silence—a clear indicator of changing dynamics within the party.

Her autobiography, 'In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines', explores this and other pivotal moments, including her shift to the BJP in 2004 after parting ways with Congress.

Heptulla underscores the deterioration of direct communication within Congress under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, contrasting it with the more accessible style of Indira Gandhi, and discusses her continued advocacy for democracy and women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

