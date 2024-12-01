Left Menu

Blazing New Trails: Pratik Gandhi in India's First Firefighter Film 'Agni'

Pratik Gandhi stars in 'Agni', India's pioneering firefighter film, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The narrative explores a fireman and policeman's investigation into a surge of city fires. The film, a high-stakes blend of drama and action, premieres on Prime Video on December 6.

Updated: 01-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:54 IST
Pratik Gandhi takes on a groundbreaking role in 'Agni', India's first film centered on firefighters. Under the direction of Rahul Dholakia, the film delves into the mysterious surge of fire incidents in the city, followed by firefighter Gandhi and a police officer played by Divyenndu.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, promises a fresh portrayal of firefighters, juxtaposing high-action sequences with deep emotional undercurrents. Gandhi, portraying a fireman named Vitthal, received special training for the role, learning fundamental firefighting skills at Mumbai's Byculla fire station.

'Agni', featuring a strong ensemble cast including Saiyami Kher and Jitendra Joshi, is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6. The film highlights the internal and external battles faced by firefighters, adding a unique emotional dimension to the storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

