Dua Lipa Mesmerizes Mumbai with Bollywood Twist

Pop star Dua Lipa captivated the audience during her Mumbai concert, part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert series. She surprised fans with a viral mash-up performance of her hit 'Levitating' and Bollywood classic 'Wo Ladki Jo'. After sharing her experiences on social media, she's headed to Seoul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:49 IST
A day after her electrifying performance in Mumbai, pop sensation Dua Lipa expressed gratitude to her fans for their enthusiastic response at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. The British singer's show left the audience spellbound, particularly with her unexpected mash-up of 'Levitating' and the Bollywood hit 'Wo Ladki Jo'.

The chart-topping artist, known for hits like 'Illusion', not only rocked the stage but also shared glimpses of her Mumbai experience on Instagram, showcasing her hotel stay and preparation for the concert. Her surprise mash-up added an intriguing Bollywood twist, capturing the attention of both her fans and Bollywood enthusiasts.

Dua Lipa, who previously performed in India in 2019, shared that Mumbai was her penultimate destination on this tour, before heading to Seoul. The concert not only marked a memorable musical event but also reinforced her connection with Indian fans and Bollywood culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

