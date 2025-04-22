Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Two Lives

A terror attack in Pahalgam claimed two more lives from Karnataka, including Bharath Bhushan, whose family survived. The attack also killed realtor Manjunath Rao. Authorities are coordinating to ensure the safe return of affected families to Bengaluru. Teams from Karnataka are on their way to assist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Two Lives
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic Pahalgam terror attack took the lives of two residents from Karnataka, increasing the state's toll. Bharath Bhushan was killed, while his wife and young son survived the horrifying ordeal, according to sources.

In another blow, Shivamogga realtor Manjunath Rao also lost his life. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya confirmed Bharath Bhushan's death via social media, reassuring that his family is safe. Surya has arranged for their secure stay in Anantnag and is working to transport them back to Bengaluru.

In response, two teams have been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir. The contingent, which includes senior officers and police personnel, is accompanied by an adventure team from Karnataka's Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, to assist on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025