Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Two Lives

The tragic Pahalgam terror attack took the lives of two residents from Karnataka, increasing the state's toll. Bharath Bhushan was killed, while his wife and young son survived the horrifying ordeal, according to sources.

In another blow, Shivamogga realtor Manjunath Rao also lost his life. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya confirmed Bharath Bhushan's death via social media, reassuring that his family is safe. Surya has arranged for their secure stay in Anantnag and is working to transport them back to Bengaluru.

In response, two teams have been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir. The contingent, which includes senior officers and police personnel, is accompanied by an adventure team from Karnataka's Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, to assist on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)