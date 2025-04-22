Left Menu

Mizo Unity Against Border Fence Intensifies

A Mizo group, representing several tribes from India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, opposes the Indian government's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime. They argue it's an infringement on ethnic Mizo rights and cultural ties across the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mizo coalition representing tribes from India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar has declared its intention to strengthen opposition against the Indian government's border fencing proposal. The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) hosted a meeting to denounce the Centre's plan to build a barrier along the India-Myanmar border and eliminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

Lalramhluna, the organisation's general secretary, expressed concerns that the fence jeopardizes unity and cultural connectivity and undermines the rights of ethnic Mizos living across both nations. The ZORO emphasizes that fencing isn't an effective solution to drug smuggling and calls for enhanced security measures.

Leaders from Mizoram civil society organizations, including CYMA and ZORO, recently engaged with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in Delhi. Despite the Home Secretary's call for support, these groups reaffirmed their resistance to the Indo-Myanmar border fencing plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

