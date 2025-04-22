Delhi BJP's Strategic Campaign: Waqf Reforms Explained

In an effort to rally support for the central government's Waqf reforms, the Delhi BJP has launched an awareness campaign targeting Muslim-dominated areas of the city. The initiative aims to educate the community about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has faced criticism from opposition parties labeling it 'unconstitutional' and 'anti-Muslim.'

Delhi BJP, along with its Minority Morcha, is conducting meetings at the ward level to engage with locals, spreading awareness of the bill's intended benefits. According to party spokesperson Yasir Gilani, the reforms are essential to curbing the mismanagement of Waqf properties and ensuring that benefits reach the entire community, rather than a select few.

To ensure the campaign's effectiveness, BJP has appointed conveners and co-conveners to oversee the meetings. Both the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha are involved, interacting with women and youth. Workshops have been held to equip campaign members with materials and information, as the BJP counters opposition claims of misinformation regarding the reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)