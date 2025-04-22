Left Menu

Stars Unite to Denounce Pahalgam Tourist Attack

Stars such as Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan have condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. They expressed horror and extended condolences to the victims' families, urging unity against terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:19 IST
Prominent celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan, expressed their outrage following a terrorist attack on tourists near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, resulting in 26 fatalities. This incident marks the deadliest assault in the region since the Pulwama strike of 2019.

Kumar and Haasan conveyed their condolences on social media platform X, decrying the killing of innocent civilians and urging national unity in the face of terror. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani emphasized the importance of standing together against hate and violence, while actor Sanjay Dutt called for a decisive response from India's leadership.

Reacting to the attack, actor Sonu Sood condemned the act as a violation of civilization norms and extended his deepest sympathies to victims' families. As calls for justice grow, the incident highlights continuing tensions and the imperative for robust anti-terror strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

