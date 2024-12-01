Left Menu

Revitalizing Lutyens' Delhi: A Cultural Renaissance

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is launching programs to transform Lutyens' Delhi into a global cultural hub. The initiatives include reviving galleries, beautifying streets with art, and organizing music and art festivals. This aims to integrate heritage with development and promote cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:53 IST
Revitalizing Lutyens' Delhi: A Cultural Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a series of ambitious initiatives to rejuvenate the cultural heartbeat of Lutyens' Delhi. The measures aim to integrate heritage with contemporary development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of blending tradition with progress.

Drawing inspiration from the theme 'Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi' (Development with Heritage and Art), announced by NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council plans to transform the area into a global cultural hub. Initiatives include reviving the Srijan Art Gallery, introducing vibrant street art, and launching a 'Music in the Park' series at Nehru Park.

Further plans involve hosting art exhibitions in Connaught Place, establishing an art plaza at prime locations like Khan Market, and supporting street performances. Noted cultural figures offered insights at the initiative's launch, emphasizing its potential to make Delhi an epicenter of artistic excellence and a beacon of cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024