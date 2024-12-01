Revitalizing Lutyens' Delhi: A Cultural Renaissance

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a series of ambitious initiatives to rejuvenate the cultural heartbeat of Lutyens' Delhi. The measures aim to integrate heritage with contemporary development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of blending tradition with progress.

Drawing inspiration from the theme 'Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi' (Development with Heritage and Art), announced by NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council plans to transform the area into a global cultural hub. Initiatives include reviving the Srijan Art Gallery, introducing vibrant street art, and launching a 'Music in the Park' series at Nehru Park.

Further plans involve hosting art exhibitions in Connaught Place, establishing an art plaza at prime locations like Khan Market, and supporting street performances. Noted cultural figures offered insights at the initiative's launch, emphasizing its potential to make Delhi an epicenter of artistic excellence and a beacon of cultural pride.

