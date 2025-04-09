Om Birla Highlights India-Uzbekistan Ties, Language, and Electoral Transparency

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla has lauded the scholars from Uzbekistan for their dedication to studying and promoting Indian languages, especially Hindi and Sanskrit. During his visit to the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Tashkent, Shri Birla noted that over 600 students in the institution are learning Hindi, reflecting the growing interest and appreciation for Indian culture and languages in Uzbekistan. The Speaker acknowledged that many Uzbek scholars have not only learned these languages but have also contributed to the literature in Hindi and Sanskrit, further strengthening the historical ties between the two nations.

Shri Birla pointed out the significant role of Indologists from Uzbekistan in enhancing the relationship between India and Uzbekistan. He also mentioned that these scholars have earned several prestigious awards for their diplomatic contributions, including some of the highest honors from India and other countries. Furthermore, an Uzbek-Hindi dictionary created by the teachers in Uzbekistan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, symbolizing the educational and cultural exchange between the two nations.

In his address, Shri Birla emphasized that India is playing an essential role in shaping the future of the 21st century. He highlighted the immense potential for collaboration and collective development with countries like Uzbekistan, focusing on sectors like the environment, language, culture, and education. These areas of engagement, he noted, would broaden mutual understanding and cooperation. Shri Birla also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his visit to Uzbekistan, where he highlighted the popularity of Indian films and music in Uzbekistan, as well as the 50th anniversary of Hindi broadcasts on Uzbek Radio in 2012.

Reaffirming the close relationship between India and Uzbekistan, Shri Birla noted that despite following different historical paths, both countries are now progressing together towards development. He pointed out that India was one of the first countries to recognize Uzbekistan's sovereignty after its independence and expressed optimism that both nations would continue to play a vital role in realizing the global dream of peace, stability, and human development in the 21st century.

Highlighting the expanding cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, Shri Birla pointed out the various sectors where the two countries have strengthened their collaboration. These include politics, trade, investment, defense, security, counter-terrorism, science and technology, nuclear energy, space, and information technology. He also acknowledged the strong cultural and educational ties that have further deepened their relationship.

The Speaker also underscored the successful management of India’s electoral process, stating that it reflects the efficiency of India’s electoral management system. Shri Birla, during his bilateral talks with H.E. Mr. Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, emphasized that the transparent and effective conduct of elections on such a large scale is a testament to the strength and resilience of India’s democratic processes. He added that India’s democracy has thrived through the active participation of its citizens, which has been crucial for the country’s unprecedented growth.

Shri Birla further stated that fostering continuous cooperation between the parliaments of India and Uzbekistan is essential to exchange views on shared interests and concerns. He highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations and parliamentary diplomacy, which will not only enhance the parliamentary cooperation between the two nations but also strengthen the bonds of mutual respect and goodwill between their citizens.