Judicial Accountability Urged Amid Cash Scandal Involving High Court Judge

The Congress has called for a mechanism to ensure judicial accountability, stressing its importance following the alarming discovery of cash at a judge's residence.

This call comes in the form of the 'Nyaypath' resolution adopted at the AICC session, addressing the row surrounding semi-burnt sacks of currency found at Justice Yashwant Varma's home.

While maintaining that judicial independence is crucial for democracy, Congress insists that the judiciary establish safeguards for accountability. Meanwhile, Justice Varma, who has been transferred to Allahabad High Court, denies any wrongdoing, claiming a conspiracy against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)