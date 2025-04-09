Left Menu

Extradition Milestone: Tahawwur Rana's Return Marks Modi's Diplomatic Triumph

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the U.S. as a diplomatic success for Prime Minister Modi. Rana, involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, exhausted all legal avenues to avoid extradition and will soon be brought to India for trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the imminent extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana as a significant diplomatic victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Rana, a crucial figure in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is anticipated to be transported from the United States to India shortly after losing a Supreme Court appeal.

Highlighting the Modi administration's determination to secure justice for attacks against India, Shah underscored the effort to bring those responsible for the Mumbai attacks to trial. He compared this success with the previous administration's inability to extradite Rana.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian detained in the U.S., was arrested in 2009 for links to terrorism. His extradition marks the end of his legal battles in the U.S., paving the way for him to face charges in India related to the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

