Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Found Dead

Popular Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was discovered dead in her Hyderabad apartment, allegedly having committed suicide. The authorities have initiated an investigation while the exact motive remains unclear. Shobitha was known for her roles in films like Eradondla Mooru and TV series such as Gaalipata. More details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Found Dead
Actor Shobitha Shivanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna was discovered dead in her apartment in Hyderabad. Police officials have reported that the actress allegedly took her own life by hanging.

The tragic incident occurred in the Kondapur area under the jurisdiction of the Gachibowli police station. A case has been registered, and Shobitha's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death continues.

Shobitha Shivanna was a prominent figure, appearing in several well-known films, including 'Eradondla Mooru' and 'ATM: Attempt to Murder'. She was also a familiar face on television, with roles in popular serials like 'Gaalipata' and 'Mangala Gowri'. As authorities work to uncover more information, the entertainment industry mourns her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024