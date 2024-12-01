Tragedy Strikes: Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Found Dead

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna was discovered dead in her apartment in Hyderabad. Police officials have reported that the actress allegedly took her own life by hanging.

The tragic incident occurred in the Kondapur area under the jurisdiction of the Gachibowli police station. A case has been registered, and Shobitha's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death continues.

Shobitha Shivanna was a prominent figure, appearing in several well-known films, including 'Eradondla Mooru' and 'ATM: Attempt to Murder'. She was also a familiar face on television, with roles in popular serials like 'Gaalipata' and 'Mangala Gowri'. As authorities work to uncover more information, the entertainment industry mourns her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)