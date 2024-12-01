Hornbill Festival: A Grand Celebration of Naga Culture

Thousands of tourists gathered at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama as the Hornbill Festival commenced its 10-day celebration. This event drew both domestic and international visitors eager to experience its unique blend of tradition and modernity.

The festival commenced with vibrant performances, showcasing Naga traditions alongside acts from partner countries including Japan, Wales, and Peru. Artistes under the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) banner delivered an enthralling display.

The 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival was ceremonially opened by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. They initiated proceedings with a traditional gong, followed by blessings from Medoo Keretsu, the 85-year-old village chief of Kohima, and prayers from Bishop Dr. James Thoppil. Celebrated artist A R Rahman added to the excitement by performing his well-known song 'Nadaan parindey ghar aaja'.

