Remembering Thiaroye: Unveiling a Historical Massacre

In Senegal, the Thiaroye military cemetery stands as a solemn reminder of a turbulent past. Biram Senghor, age 86, regularly visits, searching for his father among the anonymous graves of African riflemen once serving France. These soldiers, known as Tirailleurs Sénégalais, were killed under mysterious circumstances on December 1, 1944.

A recent letter from French President Emmanuel Macron to Senegal's leader marks a significant recognition of the event as a massacre. The letter highlights the dire period when unpaid West African soldiers in Thiaroye were shot by French troops. Disputes over the number of deaths and the nature of events persist among historians.

As Senegal commemorates the 80th anniversary, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye aims to solidify Thiaroye's place in national memory. This initiative emerges amid decreasing French influence in the region, evident by recent military developments and historical disputes, striving to illuminate and reconcile past grievances.

