Bengali Signage Mandate: KMC's Cultural Push in Kolkata
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation mandates bilingual commercial signboards in Bengali to preserve linguistic heritage, targeting completion by February 2025. The move follows Bengali's recognition as a classical language, emphasizing cultural pride amid business collaborations. A similar 2007 initiative had failed to achieve the desired results.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a new mandate requiring all commercial establishments in the city to display signboards featuring Bengali, alongside other languages. This initiative aims to promote linguistic heritage by the tentative deadline of February 21, 2025.
KMC Secretary Swapan Kundu revealed ongoing communications with shop, restaurant, and business owners to ensure compliance with the bilingual signage requirement. The ordinance follows the recent recognition of Bengali as a classical language, amplifying cultural pride.
This move reflects a historical attempt in 2007 under then-Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, which faltered in execution. Current Mayor Firhad Hakim supports the move, urging the inclusion of Bengali without compromising the use of other languages like Hindi and English.
(With inputs from agencies.)
