Marshall Brickman: Behind Hollywood's Witty Scenes

Marshall Brickman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter known for his collaborations with Woody Allen, has died at 85. With a career spanning films like 'Annie Hall', Broadways musicals like 'Jersey Boys', and TV sketches, Brickman left an indelible mark on American entertainment culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:42 IST
The Oscar-winning screenwriter Marshall Brickman, renowned for his wide-ranging contributions to cinema, television, and Broadway, passed away in Manhattan at the age of 85. His daughter, Sophie Brickman, confirmed his death but did not disclose the cause.

Brickman, famous for his longstanding collaboration with Woody Allen, started with the 1973 film 'Sleeper' and went on to co-write hits like 'Annie Hall' and 'Manhattan'. His work on 'Annie Hall' earned him an Academy Award, cementing his place in cinematic history.

Beyond the screen, Brickman's creative influence extended to the stage with musicals such as 'Jersey Boys' and television, including memorable sketches for Johnny Carson. Brickman's multidimensional career has left a lasting legacy in the world of entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

