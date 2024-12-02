Eco-Innovations Set to Transform Maha Kumbh 2024
The Uttar Pradesh government plans an eco-friendly Maha Kumbh in 2024 with app-based e-vehicles and luxury tents for global devotees. Initiatives aim for sustainability and convenience, offering eco-friendly transport and a tent city experience. This includes cultural activities, targeting 45 crore visitors.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled plans to make the 2024 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj an eco-friendly, world-class event. Central to these plans are app-based e-vehicle services and a luxurious tent city, designed to accommodate millions of global pilgrims.
These initiatives align with the 'Green Maha Kumbh' project and promise a seamless, memorable experience for the expected 45 crore attendees. The e-vehicles, provided by Comfy E Mobility, will ensure affordable, eco-friendly transit, complemented by a 'Pink Taxi' service for female devotees' safety.
Visitors will also enjoy lodging in Swiss cottage-style tents, complete with modern amenities. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation is spearheading this aspect, delivering an immersive cultural experience with yoga sessions, cultural events, and tours of historical sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSP's Quiet Campaigning: Absence of Mayawati Raises Questions Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Election Intimidation in Uttar Pradesh By-Elections
Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Bypolls
Tragedy Strikes in Uttar Pradesh: Sword Attack Leaves Woman Dead
Tragic Affair: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Widow in Uttar Pradesh