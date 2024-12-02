Left Menu

Eco-Innovations Set to Transform Maha Kumbh 2024

The Uttar Pradesh government plans an eco-friendly Maha Kumbh in 2024 with app-based e-vehicles and luxury tents for global devotees. Initiatives aim for sustainability and convenience, offering eco-friendly transport and a tent city experience. This includes cultural activities, targeting 45 crore visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:21 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled plans to make the 2024 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj an eco-friendly, world-class event. Central to these plans are app-based e-vehicle services and a luxurious tent city, designed to accommodate millions of global pilgrims.

These initiatives align with the 'Green Maha Kumbh' project and promise a seamless, memorable experience for the expected 45 crore attendees. The e-vehicles, provided by Comfy E Mobility, will ensure affordable, eco-friendly transit, complemented by a 'Pink Taxi' service for female devotees' safety.

Visitors will also enjoy lodging in Swiss cottage-style tents, complete with modern amenities. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation is spearheading this aspect, delivering an immersive cultural experience with yoga sessions, cultural events, and tours of historical sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

