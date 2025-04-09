Govt to Merge NIWA and MetService for Streamlined, Efficient Weather Forecasting

The New Zealand government has announced plans to merge two key weather forecasting agencies, NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) and MetService, in an effort to enhance the nation's climate science and weather forecasting capabilities. The merger, expected to take place later this year, will consolidate the government’s meteorological and climate research efforts, creating a unified, more efficient system to serve New Zealanders.

In a joint statement, State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown and Science, Innovation, and Technology Minister Dr. Shane Reti emphasized that this merger is not only about eliminating duplication between the two agencies but also about improving the delivery of weather and climate-related data across industries that depend on it for critical decision-making.

Dr. Reti highlighted the significance of timely and accurate weather forecasts, saying, "New Zealanders rely on these forecasts every day, whether it's to plan for a farming activity, make insurance decisions, or prepare for an emergency situation. With climate change posing more challenges, this integration will allow us to strengthen our weather systems and contribute to a more resilient economy."

The combined entity will merge the agencies' expertise, infrastructure, and back-office functions, streamlining operations that were previously handled separately. Brown pointed out that the public sector’s investment in both agencies has resulted in redundancies in scientific research, resources, and operational activities. By merging, the government aims to cut costs in these overlapping functions and direct any resulting savings into improving both weather forecasting and climate science.

In particular, the merger is expected to foster more accurate and cohesive climate data analysis, which is vital for industries ranging from agriculture to emergency management. By eliminating conflicting advice from separate agencies, the government aims to provide New Zealanders with more reliable information, especially in times of severe weather.

The merger is part of a broader set of reforms aimed at revitalizing New Zealand’s science sector. This includes a major restructuring of the Crown Research Institutes (CRIs), which are being consolidated from seven into three focused Public Research Institutes, alongside a new institute dedicated to advanced technology. These reforms are the most significant of their kind in over three decades.

Dr. Reti described the merger of NIWA and MetService as a positive step in these wide-ranging reforms. "Recent extreme weather events have underscored the critical importance of clear, coordinated weather warnings," he said. "By creating a unified authority, the government ensures that New Zealanders receive consistent, expert-backed weather advice in emergencies."

The merger will also foster innovation in climate science. It will allow the combined organization to invest in cutting-edge technologies and solutions for weather forecasting, benefiting industries like agriculture, insurance, and public safety, while contributing to more accurate long-term climate models.

The government has assured that while the merger is expected to bring about significant operational efficiencies, the primary focus will be on improving services to the public and building a more robust and integrated forecasting system. “Our goal is to create a weather forecasting system that is second to none, leveraging the combined strength of both agencies and their world-class scientists,” Brown said.

As part of the process, public consultations will be held to ensure the changes meet the needs of all stakeholders, including businesses, local authorities, and the general public.

In conclusion, the merger of NIWA and MetService is seen as a key initiative in the government’s broader push to modernize New Zealand's science infrastructure. It will provide a more unified and reliable weather forecasting system for all sectors, benefiting New Zealand’s economy, improving disaster preparedness, and supporting sustainable development in the face of climate change.