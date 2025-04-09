Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 55 drones in an overnight assault. Of these, 32 were successfully intercepted while eight others failed to reach their targets, possibly due to electronic warfare. The fate of the remaining 15 drones remains unspecified.

The Ukrainian air force announced that Russia had launched a significant drone attack, involving 55 drones, during the night.

According to an official statement shared on Telegram, 32 of the drones were shot down, and eight others were likely disrupted by electronic warfare countermeasures before reaching their targets.

No details were provided concerning the status of the remaining 15 drones, leaving some uncertainty about their course and impact.

