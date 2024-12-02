Left Menu

A Season of Peace and Light: Bidens Celebrate Final White House Holidays

The Bidens celebrate their final holiday season at the White House with elaborate decorations themed 'A Season of Peace and Light.' Highlights include thousands of ornaments, lights, and 83 Christmas trees, alongside gingerbread displays. Military families were first to experience the festive decor as part of Jill Biden's initiative.

A Season of Peace and Light: Bidens Celebrate Final White House Holidays
The White House, under President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is adorned with the theme 'A Season of Peace and Light' for their final holiday season. Jill Biden plans to reveal these decorations and deliver a festive message during a special event on Monday.

Volunteers worked tirelessly for a week, embellishing the White House public areas with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, over 28,000 ornaments, and 165,000 lights. A grand total of 83 Christmas trees fills the mansion, most notably a towering Fraser fir in the Blue Room, held by the ceiling after the chandelier removal. With faith, family, and community as their guide, the Bidens' holiday message is to be given to attendees in a commemorative guidebook, as 100,000 visitors are expected this season.

The decorations reflect holiday cheer with brass-colored bells, sleigh bells, and silhouettes of people around large trees promoting peace. The gingerbread creation in the State Dining Room features the South Lawn ice skating scene. Military families were the first public guests to enjoy the decor under Jill Biden's initiative, Joining Forces, honoring service members like their late son, Beau Biden.

