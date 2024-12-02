Cultural Connect: Showcasing Nagaland's Heritage at Hornbill Festival
The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland captivated audiences with vibrant performances by 18 major tribes. The event featured traditional dances, folk songs, and indigenous games, highlighting the state's cultural richness. A World War 2 Peace Rally also commemorated the Battle of Kohima. The festival concludes on December 10.
The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland attracted visitors as representatives from 18 tribes offered stunning cultural performances and traditional games on its second day.
Orchestrated by Nagaland's Art & Culture Department, the festival's theme, 'Cultural Connect,' highlighted the unique dances and folk songs of diverse Naga tribes, celebrating the state's heritage.
A World War 2 Peace Rally, commemorating the Battle of Kohima, featured period-style vehicles and actors, emphasizing the importance of peace as stressed by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
