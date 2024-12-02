Left Menu

Cultural Connect: Showcasing Nagaland's Heritage at Hornbill Festival

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland captivated audiences with vibrant performances by 18 major tribes. The event featured traditional dances, folk songs, and indigenous games, highlighting the state's cultural richness. A World War 2 Peace Rally also commemorated the Battle of Kohima. The festival concludes on December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:59 IST
Cultural Connect: Showcasing Nagaland's Heritage at Hornbill Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland attracted visitors as representatives from 18 tribes offered stunning cultural performances and traditional games on its second day.

Orchestrated by Nagaland's Art & Culture Department, the festival's theme, 'Cultural Connect,' highlighted the unique dances and folk songs of diverse Naga tribes, celebrating the state's heritage.

A World War 2 Peace Rally, commemorating the Battle of Kohima, featured period-style vehicles and actors, emphasizing the importance of peace as stressed by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024