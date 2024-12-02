Left Menu

Coin Chronicles: Unveiling History at Indian Numismatic Conference

The Uttar Pradesh government is hosting the 106th annual Indian Numismatic Society conference from December 3-5 in Mathura. The event will feature a coin exhibition and attract over 200 archaeologists. Officials encourage students and history enthusiasts to attend and engage with the historical discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 106th annual conference and national seminar of the Indian Numismatic Society will take place in Mathura from December 3 to 5, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. This cultural event promises an insightful dive into the world of ancient currencies.

Held at the Panchajanya Auditorium in Dampier Nagar, the seminar is spearheaded by the Department of Culture under the State Archaeology Directorate. It boasts an array of activities, including a coin exhibition sure to captivate visitors and scholars alike.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Jaiveer Singh and Minister for Sugar Mills and Cane Development Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan will grace the event as chief and special guests, respectively. Over 200 archaeologists and participants from universities nationwide will present research, enriching the discourse on numismatics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

