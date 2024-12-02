Coin Chronicles: Unveiling History at Indian Numismatic Conference
The Uttar Pradesh government is hosting the 106th annual Indian Numismatic Society conference from December 3-5 in Mathura. The event will feature a coin exhibition and attract over 200 archaeologists. Officials encourage students and history enthusiasts to attend and engage with the historical discourse.
The 106th annual conference and national seminar of the Indian Numismatic Society will take place in Mathura from December 3 to 5, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. This cultural event promises an insightful dive into the world of ancient currencies.
Held at the Panchajanya Auditorium in Dampier Nagar, the seminar is spearheaded by the Department of Culture under the State Archaeology Directorate. It boasts an array of activities, including a coin exhibition sure to captivate visitors and scholars alike.
Minister of Culture and Tourism Jaiveer Singh and Minister for Sugar Mills and Cane Development Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan will grace the event as chief and special guests, respectively. Over 200 archaeologists and participants from universities nationwide will present research, enriching the discourse on numismatics.
