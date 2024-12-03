Left Menu

Sudan's War-Induced Hunger Crisis Forces Mass Exodus to Chad

The conflict in Sudan has driven millions into severe hunger, with food scarcity and spiraling prices. Many have fled to Chad, seeking shelter from the violence and famine. Aid groups face challenges in reaching those in need as warring factions block access. The crisis shows no signs of abating.

For months, Aziza Abrahim moved from one village to another in Sudan, escaping brutality. Despite losing family members and her husband's disappearance, hunger ultimately drove her out of the country. 'We don't have anything to eat because of the war,' she said, holding her infant daughter after arriving in Chad.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has led to widespread hunger, pushing many from their homes and disrupting farming. Food shortages, surging prices, and restricted aid access compound the crisis, leaving millions at risk. In July, experts confirmed famine conditions in the Zamzam camp, with 25 million expected to face acute hunger this year.

Violence continues unabated, with over 2,600 killed in October alone. As more people flee to Chad, aid groups are concerned about meeting their needs. The World Food Programme warns of increasing strain on resources, with funding being a critical issue as new arrivals surge.

