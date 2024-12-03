Left Menu

Chef's Plea: A Savory Heist with a Heart

British chef Tommy Banks is appealing to thieves who stole a van containing 2,500 pies to donate them to the needy. The incident follows a string of food thefts in the UK, highlighting a growing concern in the culinary world as the holiday season approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned British chef Tommy Banks is making a heartfelt plea to thieves who recently absconded with a van packed with 2,500 savory pies. Banks, who operates two Michelin-starred restaurants and a pub in Yorkshire, has requested the pilferers to 'do the right thing' by donating the stolen goods to the needy.

The pies, destined for a Christmas market in York, had an estimated value of 25,000 pounds. Despite the van being insured, Banks emphasized the importance of not letting the food go to waste. He made his appeal via Instagram, encouraging the culprits to consider the spirit of giving during the festive season.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of high-profile food thefts in the UK, including a recent cheese heist worth 300,000 pounds. Authorities, aided by international police, are still searching for the stolen goods, underscoring the challenges faced by the gastronomic industry in dealing with such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

