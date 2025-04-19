Trump's Civil Service Shake-Up: Business Model for Government

In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday a major change in the U.S. government's human resources policies. The alteration targets career civil service employees, particularly those involved in policy-making, reflecting the president's administration objectives.

Trump shared the news via social media, stating that these government workers will now be classified as 'schedule policy/career.' This classification aims to align their roles with the president's policy priorities, integrating a more business-oriented structure within federal operations.

The president emphasized that this shift would ensure that the federal government operates similarly to a business. By aligning policy-making roles with the administration's goals, the government seeks more streamlined and effective operations under the new framework.

