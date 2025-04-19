Trump's Civil Service Shake-Up: Business Model for Government
President Donald Trump announced changes to the U.S. civil service rules to align with his policy priorities. Career employees involved in policy will be labeled 'schedule policy/career' to implement a business-like government structure. This move aims to streamline operations reflecting the president's administration goals.
In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday a major change in the U.S. government's human resources policies. The alteration targets career civil service employees, particularly those involved in policy-making, reflecting the president's administration objectives.
Trump shared the news via social media, stating that these government workers will now be classified as 'schedule policy/career.' This classification aims to align their roles with the president's policy priorities, integrating a more business-oriented structure within federal operations.
The president emphasized that this shift would ensure that the federal government operates similarly to a business. By aligning policy-making roles with the administration's goals, the government seeks more streamlined and effective operations under the new framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)