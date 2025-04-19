Left Menu

Trump's Civil Service Shake-Up: Business Model for Government

President Donald Trump announced changes to the U.S. civil service rules to align with his policy priorities. Career employees involved in policy will be labeled 'schedule policy/career' to implement a business-like government structure. This move aims to streamline operations reflecting the president's administration goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 01:26 IST
Trump's Civil Service Shake-Up: Business Model for Government

In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday a major change in the U.S. government's human resources policies. The alteration targets career civil service employees, particularly those involved in policy-making, reflecting the president's administration objectives.

Trump shared the news via social media, stating that these government workers will now be classified as 'schedule policy/career.' This classification aims to align their roles with the president's policy priorities, integrating a more business-oriented structure within federal operations.

The president emphasized that this shift would ensure that the federal government operates similarly to a business. By aligning policy-making roles with the administration's goals, the government seeks more streamlined and effective operations under the new framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025