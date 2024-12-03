Diplomatic Dialogues and Cultural Controversies: Greece-UK Talks in Focus

In a significant diplomatic visit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis traveled to London for high-level discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The meeting, a crucial step following last year's disputes over the Parthenon Marbles, notably excluded the topic from the official agenda.

Prime Ministers Mitsotakis and Starmer concentrated on urgent global issues, including migration, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the pursuit of a ceasefire in Gaza. The Greek leader emphasized the United Kingdom's critical role in addressing security challenges across Europe and the Middle East.

While the British Museum remains legally restricted from returning the marbles, talks regarding a long-term loan continue. The shift in political leadership to Starmer's Labour Party from the previous Conservative government has reportedly opened the door for potential progress in these sensitive negotiations.

