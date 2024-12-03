Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues and Cultural Controversies: Greece-UK Talks in Focus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits London for diplomatic talks, following past tensions over the Parthenon Marbles. Talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer centered on migration, Ukraine, and Gaza. Discussions on the marbles continue, with potential for progress under the Labour government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:39 IST
In a significant diplomatic visit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis traveled to London for high-level discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The meeting, a crucial step following last year's disputes over the Parthenon Marbles, notably excluded the topic from the official agenda.

Prime Ministers Mitsotakis and Starmer concentrated on urgent global issues, including migration, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the pursuit of a ceasefire in Gaza. The Greek leader emphasized the United Kingdom's critical role in addressing security challenges across Europe and the Middle East.

While the British Museum remains legally restricted from returning the marbles, talks regarding a long-term loan continue. The shift in political leadership to Starmer's Labour Party from the previous Conservative government has reportedly opened the door for potential progress in these sensitive negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

