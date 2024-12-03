Blockbuster Boost: Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike Approved

The government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a ticket price increase for the much-anticipated film ''Pushpa 2: The Rule'', starring Allu Arjun, scheduled for release on December 5. Arjun expressed his gratitude, calling it a ''progressive decision'' that supports the growth of the Telugu film industry.

With the price hike, tickets for the film, including its premiere show on December 4, have reached unprecedented levels for a Telugu movie. In cities like Mumbai, ticket prices have soared to as high as Rs. 3,000, while prices in regions like Bihar range between Rs. 500 to 600, with caps in place at some theaters.

Critics argue that rising ticket costs may deter middle and lower-middle-class viewers, but analysts point out the film's immense popularity in the southern regions, where fans are enthusiastic despite high prices. ''Pushpa 2'', directed by Sukumar, aims to tap into this enthusiasm while showcasing the industry's economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)