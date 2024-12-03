Soaring Heights: Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway Opens in Himachal

The state-of-the-art Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday. This modern marvel connects Pandoh to the Mata Baglamukhi Temple, offering a significant boost to the region's tourism sector.

Spanning 800 meters and built at a cost of Rs 53.89 crore, the ropeway stands out due to its advanced engineering. With a speed of 21.6 km/hr and capacity to carry 600 passengers hourly, it is the only ropeway in the state operating over a water body, the Pandoh Dam reservoir, bypassing 14 km of road travel.

Enhancing access to the Mata Baglamukhi Temple and a nature park, the project is expected to draw more visitors, fostering sustainable tourism and economic growth. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted upcoming ropeway projects, further enhancing connectivity across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)