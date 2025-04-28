Himachal Pradesh's Green Initiative Revolutionizes Sustainable Tourism

During the All India Motor Transport Congress's 'National Truck and Bus Meet' in Solan District, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the state's efforts to become a green energy leader by March 2026. The initiative aims to boost tourism while ensuring environmental protection.

The government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles and expanding relevant infrastructure as part of its action plan. Sukhu noted that the transport sector significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, making the shift to e-vehicles critical for reducing pollution.

Himachal Pradesh has launched a Rs 680 crore scheme providing subsidies for e-taxi purchases. Plans are underway to convert diesel buses to e-buses, with tenders issued for 297 electric buses. The state also plans to set up additional charging stations, promoting public transport electrification.

(With inputs from agencies.)