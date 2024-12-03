Left Menu

COP29: Semantics Overshadow Solutions in Climate Finance Talks

At COP29, Indian officials criticized the conference for its focus on semantics over solutions, highlighting the failure to secure significant climate finance for adaptation and mitigation. India opposed dilution of commitments, stressing the need for concrete action and collective advocacy for climate justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Describing COP29 as an exercise in semantics over solutions, a senior Indian official reflected on missed opportunities to address climate finance for adaptation and mitigation in developing nations.

Leena Nandan from India's Environment Ministry expressed disappointment at the financial gaps and lack of a clear definition of climate finance, voicing concerns of the Global South.

India, backed by the G77 and China, opposed unfair trade measures and emphasized collective advocacy to transform COP29 rhetoric into tangible climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

