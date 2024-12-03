COP29: Semantics Overshadow Solutions in Climate Finance Talks

Describing COP29 as an exercise in semantics over solutions, a senior Indian official reflected on missed opportunities to address climate finance for adaptation and mitigation in developing nations.

Leena Nandan from India's Environment Ministry expressed disappointment at the financial gaps and lack of a clear definition of climate finance, voicing concerns of the Global South.

India, backed by the G77 and China, opposed unfair trade measures and emphasized collective advocacy to transform COP29 rhetoric into tangible climate action.

