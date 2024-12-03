Left Menu

K-Drama Star Park Min Jae Dies at 32 of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for roles in K-dramas like 'The Korea-Khitan War,' died at 32 in China. His agency, Big Title, confirmed his death from sudden cardiac arrest. Park's funeral is set for December 4, and his family shared heartfelt tributes online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:54 IST
South Korean actor Park Min-Jae (Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, renowned for his performances in popular K-dramas such as 'The Korea-Khitan War,' 'Tomorrow,' and 'Little Women,' has tragically passed away at the age of 32. According to reports from South Korean portal Xports News, Park died from sudden cardiac arrest on November 29 while traveling in China, as reported by straitstimes.com.

His agency, Big Title, confirmed the devastating news, expressing their sorrow through a statement on Instagram. 'A beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best, Park Min-jae has gone to heaven,' the agency wrote. 'We will no longer be able to see his acting, but we will always remember him with pride.'

The agency clarified that Park had no major health issues prior to his trip. He was admired for his performances in drama series such as 'Mr Lee' (2021), 'Little Women' (2022), 'Snap And Spark' (2023 to 2024), and 'Korea-Khitan War' (2023 to 2024). In memory of Park, his younger brother Park Jae-hyung paid tribute on social media, urging people to attend the funeral on December 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

