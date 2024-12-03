Manoj Bajpayee Unravels In 'Despatch': A Riveting Crime Drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is making a comeback with 'Despatch', a captivating investigative crime thriller set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 13. Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the narrative follows Joy Bag, a crime journalist embroiled in a dangerous investigation while following a breaking story.

The film had its debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and was showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The trailer depicts Bajpayee's character, Joy Bag, maneuvering through the treacherous terrain of media corruption and the criminal underworld. His quest to uncover a monumental scam quickly evolves into a hazardous journey as unknown threats close in. The trailer teases an exhilarating tale of truth versus survival.

Beyond the central investigation, the storyline delves into Joy Bag's strained marriage. Actress Shahana Goswami, playing Bajpayee's wife in 'Despatch', discussed her challenging role. Director Kanu Behl revealed that the seed for 'Despatch' was planted as he pondered crime journalism's perils, influenced by unsettling events like those surrounding Gauri Lankesh. He reflected on the world his young son Duniya might inherit, which spurred the film's narrative.

Co-star Arrchita Agarwaal expressed her enthusiasm about collaborating with Bajpayee and director Behl. She acknowledged Manoj Bajpayee's experience and appreciated his supportive presence on set that made her feel at ease. With Behl's direction, she embraced every learning opportunity in a role that marked a significant achievement. Alongside Bajpayee, the movie stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal, entrenching its gripping storyline.

