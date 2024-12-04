Taylor Swift Celebrates Beyonce's 21st Century Top Pop Star Honor

Billboard has crowned Beyonce as the greatest pop star of the 21st century, a title that has sparked reactions among fans and fellow artists alike. Taylor Swift, named the runner-up, expressed her congratulations and unwavering support for Beyonce, reported Page Six.

Sources indicate that Swift is unfazed by not receiving the top accolade, acknowledging Beyonce as a legendary figure in the music industry. Swift's fans have shown immense support, but the singer holds her position as the second-best with pride, appreciating her accomplishments.

The professional camaraderie between Swift and Beyonce dates back to 2009, strengthening over years of mutual admiration. Recent releases by the two artists, Swift's Eras Tour concert film in October and Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" in November, highlight their continued prominence in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)