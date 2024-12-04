Left Menu

Discover Indonesia's Wonders: Experience the Magic in Mumbai

The Wonderful Indonesia Experience is set to dazzle Mumbai on December 7th and 8th, 2024, at R City Mall. Organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, the event offers interactive activities, workshops, exclusive travel packages, and glimpses of iconic destinations like Lombok and Prambanan, all celebrating Indonesia's rich culture and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On December 7th and 8th, 2024, Mumbai's R City Mall will transform into a vibrant showcase of Indonesian culture with the Wonderful Indonesia Experience. Organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, this two-day extravaganza invites attendees to immerse themselves in Indonesia's cultural and natural splendors.

The event promises an array of activities designed to capture the imagination. Highlights include a cutting-edge 360-degree photo booth with iconic Indonesian backdrops, interactive workshops to dive into traditional culture, and a photo contest offering a grand prize trip to Bali.

Attendees can also discover exclusive travel packages, tailored to various interests from honeymoons to cultural explorations. Looming as the event's stars are Indonesian hotspots Lombok and Prambanan, enticing visitors with their breathtaking beaches and historic sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

