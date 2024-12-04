Echoes of the Earth: Music Festival Merging Art with Sustainability
Echoes of the Earth, India's greenest music festival, showcases a fusion of environmental activism and diverse music genres in its seventh edition. Held in Bengaluru, it fosters a community engaged in sustainability and creativity. The festival features unique events, collaborations, and performances, pushing boundaries in electronic and traditional music.
Echoes of the Earth, touted as India's greenest music festival, has emerged as a pivotal platform merging music with environmental activism. Now in its seventh year, the festival's Bengaluru edition will unfold on December 7 and 8 at the verdant Embassy International Riding School campus.
The festival has carved a niche for itself by integrating sustainable dialogues into its musical landscape. Over six years, the event has transformed attendees from experimental music enthusiasts into a community fervently embracing eco-friendly living principles.
The festival's founder, Roshan Netalkar, underscores music's power in driving larger societal messages, a sentiment echoed by artists like Premlik Jolly and Giridhar Udupa who find Echoes of the Earth a fertile ground for genre exploration and innovation.
