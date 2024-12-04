Echoes of the Earth: Music Festival Merging Art with Sustainability

Echoes of the Earth, touted as India's greenest music festival, has emerged as a pivotal platform merging music with environmental activism. Now in its seventh year, the festival's Bengaluru edition will unfold on December 7 and 8 at the verdant Embassy International Riding School campus.

The festival has carved a niche for itself by integrating sustainable dialogues into its musical landscape. Over six years, the event has transformed attendees from experimental music enthusiasts into a community fervently embracing eco-friendly living principles.

The festival's founder, Roshan Netalkar, underscores music's power in driving larger societal messages, a sentiment echoed by artists like Premlik Jolly and Giridhar Udupa who find Echoes of the Earth a fertile ground for genre exploration and innovation.

