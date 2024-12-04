Left Menu

Echoes of the Earth: Music Festival Merging Art with Sustainability

Echoes of the Earth, India's greenest music festival, showcases a fusion of environmental activism and diverse music genres in its seventh edition. Held in Bengaluru, it fosters a community engaged in sustainability and creativity. The festival features unique events, collaborations, and performances, pushing boundaries in electronic and traditional music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:42 IST
Echoes of the Earth: Music Festival Merging Art with Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Echoes of the Earth, touted as India's greenest music festival, has emerged as a pivotal platform merging music with environmental activism. Now in its seventh year, the festival's Bengaluru edition will unfold on December 7 and 8 at the verdant Embassy International Riding School campus.

The festival has carved a niche for itself by integrating sustainable dialogues into its musical landscape. Over six years, the event has transformed attendees from experimental music enthusiasts into a community fervently embracing eco-friendly living principles.

The festival's founder, Roshan Netalkar, underscores music's power in driving larger societal messages, a sentiment echoed by artists like Premlik Jolly and Giridhar Udupa who find Echoes of the Earth a fertile ground for genre exploration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024