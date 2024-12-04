Left Menu

Jasleen Kaur's Triumph: Fusion of Culture and Art Wins Turner Prize 2024

Jasleen Kaur, an artist with Indian roots from Glasgow, has won the Turner Prize 2024 for her exhibition 'Alter Altar' showcasing a cultural and personal narrative through art. Her works, using sound and sculpture, reflect on identity, community, and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:56 IST
Jasleen Kaur, a Glasgow-born artist of Indian descent, clinched the prestigious Turner Prize 2024 for her unique blend of personal, political, and spiritual themes in her art. Her solo exhibition 'Alter Altar' features sculptures made of gathered and remade objects, infused with a personal soundscape.

The Turner Prize jury commended Kaur for animating everyday objects with sound and music, highlighting them as reflections of community and cultural legacy. Her work encompasses unexpected combinations like an Axminster carpet and a vintage Ford Escort, signifying her Scottish Sikh upbringing.

Kaur's exhibition is on display at London's Tate Britain until February 2025, alongside other shortlisted artists. Her works explore anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist themes, drawing on personal and family histories to invoke resilience and possibility.

