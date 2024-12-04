Left Menu

Kolkata International Film Festival: A Cinematic Feast with French Flair

The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated with France as the theme, showcasing a range of films celebrating cinematic heritage. Emphasizing international and Bengali films, the event features 2,459 nominated movies, including 42 feature films in competition. However, the festival notably lacks Bangladeshi entries this year.

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) opened its doors for the 30th year, with France taking center stage as the theme country. The festival will run until December 11, featuring a diverse array of international films that celebrate the art of storytelling.

The inauguration, attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, was a momentous occasion. Banerjee emphasized the need to spotlight Bengali films while maintaining a global perspective. Esteemed film director and festival chairman Goutam Ghosh highlighted the festival's blend of iconic classics and modern masterpieces.

This year's festival has nominated 2,459 movies, including 42 feature films competing for top honors. Notably, there are no Bangladeshi films in this edition, a first in recent years. The event spans several venues in Kolkata and includes workshops and talks, offering attendees a comprehensive cinematic experience.

