Navy Day Celebrations: Showcasing India's Maritime Might in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu, celebrating Navy Day at Odisha, praised the Indian Navy's maritime security efforts. Highlighting India's naval achievements and empowerment of women, Murmu underscored the importance of innovation for a self-reliant navy by 2047, showcased during an impressive operational demonstration on the eastern coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:36 IST
  • India

During the vibrant Navy Day festivities in Puri, Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence in the Indian Navy's role in ensuring the nation's maritime security. Speaking at the Blu Flag Beach, Murmu commended the Navy's efforts towards Atmanirbharta, with 63 ships currently being constructed in India, aiming for self-reliance by 2047.

The President recognized the Navy's pivotal historical role, including 1971 war victories, and its progressive steps in enhancing women's roles within the force. Murmu spotlighted two officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, participating in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

The eastern coast's first Navy Day celebration included a dazzling display of the Navy's operational capabilities. It featured performances by various naval assets and personnel, celebrating India's maritime heritage with aerial and naval prowess demonstrations, culminating in a majestic Beating Retreat Ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

