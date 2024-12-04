Left Menu

Pushpa 2 Premieres with Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Teaser: A Cinematic Double Feature

Sunny Deol’s new film 'Jaat' teaser will debut alongside 'Pushpa 2' this Thursday. Viewers can expect gripping performances and thrilling action from both the movie and the teaser. 'Jaat' boasts a star-studded cast with music by Thaman S, and 'Pushpa 2' stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:09 IST
Poster of Jaat (Photo/Instagram/@iamsunnydeol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Thursday, cinema enthusiasts have a treat in store as Allu Arjun's highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2' releases in theaters. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood icon Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' will unveil its teaser alongside Pushpa's premiere. Sunny shared this thrilling update on Instagram, promising viewers a massive teaser launch on over 12,500 screens globally, exclusively tied with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

'Jaat,' directed by Gopichand Malineni and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, promises adrenaline-pumping action and drama. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features acclaimed actors Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The soundtrack, crafted by talented composer Thaman S, is set to heighten the emotional and action sequences in the film.

'Pushpa 2,' directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, sees Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. Allu Arjun, celebrated for his role in the original, won a National Film Award for his performance. Meanwhile, Rashmika shared reflections on her Instagram account about her five-year journey with the franchise, marking the emotional culmination of filming with a heartfelt post, encapsulating a busy yet fulfilling final day on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

