Star-Studded Opening of Kolkata International Film Festival Marks Global Cinematic Celebration

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival, inviting global filmmakers to bridge Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood. The event featured stars like Madhabi Mukherjee and Sourav Ganguly, and will showcase international films till December 11, celebrating cinema's creativity and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:10 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival on Wednesday, held at the Dhana Dhanye Auditorium in Alipore. The festival's opening ceremony witnessed a grand assembly of stars and cultural displays, fostering a vibrant celebration of cinema's universal language.

In her address, Chief Minister Banerjee emphasized the interconnectedness of the global film industry, highlighting the collaboration between Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood. She extended an open invitation to international filmmakers, urging them to tap into the diverse talents available in her state.

The event attracted notable figures including veteran actors Madhabi Mukherjee and Sabitri Chatterjee, along with eminent personalities like Shatrughan Sinha and Sourav Ganguly. Hosted by actors June Malia and Jisshu Sengupta, the festival, running until December 11, promises an exciting lineup of international films that celebrate cinematic brilliance and creativity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

