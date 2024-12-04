Left Menu

Megastar Chiranjeevi Teams Up with Director Srikanth Odela for a Violent Cinematic Experience

Chiranjeevi is set to star in a new film directed by Srikanth Odela, with Nani presenting the project under SLV Cinemas. The project is described as Chiranjeevi's most violent film yet, with a striking poster enhancing the film's intense thematic elements. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with another film and received the ANR National Award recently.

Nani with Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, it has been confirmed that megastar Chiranjeevi will star in an upcoming film directed by Srikanth Odela. The announcement gained extra traction on social media when popular actor Nani disclosed that he would present the project, which will be produced by SLV Cinemas, the makers behind The Paradise.

The official poster from the production company offers a deep dive into the powerful elements that will define the movie. With a dominant red theme and a provocative quote, "He finds his peace in violence," the poster hints at the intense and gripping nature of Chiranjeevi's character. This film is promised to be his most violent yet.

The collaboration is being touted as a must-watch, high-energy cinematic venture. Currently, Chiranjeevi is tied up with the production of 'Vishwambhara,' under Mallidi Vassishta's direction. He will join Srikanth Odela's sets soon. Adding another feather to his cap, Chiranjeevi recently received the ANR National Award, presented by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in Hyderabad as part of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

