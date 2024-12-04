Left Menu

Agniveers March Forward: A New Era for the Punjab Regiment

The Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh inducted 438 Agniveers in a vibrant ceremony, marking the completion of their 31-week training. Surrounded by families and officials, they paraded to military tunes with Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, expressing confidence in their future service to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Regimental Centre in Jharkhand's Ramgarh town celebrated the induction of 438 Agniveers during a vibrant passing-out parade on Wednesday, according to an official statement. These recruits completed a rigorous 31-week program of physical training and mental conditioning.

The ceremony took place at the Kilahari Drill Square, where the Agniveers marched in step with the military band. The event was attended by army officials, parents, and family members, creating a lively and supportive atmosphere for the new trainees.

Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant of the Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh, extended his congratulations to the Agniveers. He expressed confidence in their commitment to serve the nation with patriotism and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

