Agniveers March Forward: A New Era for the Punjab Regiment

The Punjab Regimental Centre in Jharkhand's Ramgarh town celebrated the induction of 438 Agniveers during a vibrant passing-out parade on Wednesday, according to an official statement. These recruits completed a rigorous 31-week program of physical training and mental conditioning.

The ceremony took place at the Kilahari Drill Square, where the Agniveers marched in step with the military band. The event was attended by army officials, parents, and family members, creating a lively and supportive atmosphere for the new trainees.

Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant of the Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh, extended his congratulations to the Agniveers. He expressed confidence in their commitment to serve the nation with patriotism and dedication.

