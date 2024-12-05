Left Menu

Sanatan Board Formation to be Discussed at Upcoming Dharma Sansad

The All India Akhada Parishad will host a Dharam Sansad during the Maha Kumbh on January 27, to discuss the formation of a Sanatan Board. Saints and mahatmas from the 13 akhadas will participate, focusing on the board's bylaws and decision-making process.

The All India Akhada Parishad is set to convene a Dharam Sansad during the Maha Kumbh on January 27, aiming to explore the establishment of a Sanatan Board.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdhoot Baba Arun Giri Ji Maharaj of the Avahan Akhara emphasized that only saints and mahatmas should determine the bylaws. Representatives from all 13 akhadas will participate, ensuring collective decision-making.

Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri highlighted that this significant religious gathering will engage saints and scholars globally. The event is scheduled to take place at their pandal on Kali Road in the fair area, playing a critical role in the board's formation for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

