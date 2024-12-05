Sake's Prestigious Rise: From Traditional Brew to UNESCO's Intangible Heritage

Sake, a traditional Japanese rice wine more iconic than sushi, has achieved prestigious recognition from UNESCO. Named to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, this designation honors sake's rich cultural importance and time-honored craftsmanship in Japan.

The announcement came during a UNESCO meeting in Luque, Paraguay, where delegates lauded the inclusion of sake among 45 esteemed cultural practices and products worldwide, such as Brazilian white cheese and Caribbean cassava bread.

Japanese officials hope this recognition will reinvigorate both domestic and international interest in sake, promoting the drink as Japan's premier alcoholic beverage and enhancing the export economy amid global interest in Japanese cuisine.

