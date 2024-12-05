Sukhbir Singh Badal Fulfills 'Sewadar' Duty Amid Heightened Security After Assassination Attempt

A day after an assassination attempt, Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, took on the role of 'sewadar' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Punjab, under heavy security.

The former deputy chief minister, under Z+ security cover, was seen serving at the entrance of the gurdwara—an act marked as religious punishment for past governmental actions.

In the wake of the attack and as he continues his penance, police have ensured stringent security measures, with plainclothes officers securing the area, underscored by the presence of party leaders and supporters.

