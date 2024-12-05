Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Fulfills 'Sewadar' Duty Amid Heightened Security After Assassination Attempt

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader, performed the duty of 'sewadar' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab amid tight security following an assassination attempt. He is serving religious punishment for past governmental 'mistakes' and is required to perform sewa at multiple Sikh shrines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:08 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an assassination attempt, Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, took on the role of 'sewadar' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Punjab, under heavy security.

The former deputy chief minister, under Z+ security cover, was seen serving at the entrance of the gurdwara—an act marked as religious punishment for past governmental actions.

In the wake of the attack and as he continues his penance, police have ensured stringent security measures, with plainclothes officers securing the area, underscored by the presence of party leaders and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

