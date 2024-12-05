Left Menu

Traya's Breakthrough: Hair Loss Treatment Outshines Minoxidil

Traya revealed groundbreaking findings from their study comparing their Customized Hair Regimen to Minoxidil. The study, with 135 participants, demonstrated Traya's regimen reduced hair fall three times more effectively than Minoxidil. The regimen combines Ayurveda and modern science, addressing root causes of hair loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:55 IST
Traya's Breakthrough: Hair Loss Treatment Outshines Minoxidil
Ayurveda Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Traya recently unveiled revolutionary results from a pioneering study on hair loss treatment. Conducted with 135 male participants over six months, this study assessed the efficacy of Traya's Customized Hair Regimen compared to the widely used Minoxidil.

The study, executed with MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd, employed multiple assessment techniques, ensuring reliable results. The findings highlighted that Traya's regimen reduced hair fall threefold compared to Minoxidil alone.

Co-Founder Saloni Anand emphasized the study's success in addressing root causes of hair loss, combining Ayurveda with modern science to improve hair density and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024