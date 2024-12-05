Traya's Breakthrough: Hair Loss Treatment Outshines Minoxidil

Traya recently unveiled revolutionary results from a pioneering study on hair loss treatment. Conducted with 135 male participants over six months, this study assessed the efficacy of Traya's Customized Hair Regimen compared to the widely used Minoxidil.

The study, executed with MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd, employed multiple assessment techniques, ensuring reliable results. The findings highlighted that Traya's regimen reduced hair fall threefold compared to Minoxidil alone.

Co-Founder Saloni Anand emphasized the study's success in addressing root causes of hair loss, combining Ayurveda with modern science to improve hair density and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)