Paapa Essiedu in Talks for Iconic Severus Snape Role in HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series

British actor Paapa Essiedu is negotiating to play Severus Snape in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series. Known for roles in 'I May Destroy You' and 'Black Mirror', Essiedu is yet to confirm his role as Snape, a complex character treasured by fans. The series launches in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST
British actor Paapa Essiedu is currently in negotiations to take on the iconic role of Professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming series adaptation of 'Harry Potter'.

Essiedu gained fame with his role in HBO's 'I May Destroy You' in 2020, and has since starred in notable projects such as 'Anne Boleyn', 'Gangs of London', 'The Lazarus Project', 'Black Mirror', and films like 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'Men'.

Sources have informed The Hollywood Reporter that while Essiedu is in talks, he has not yet formally accepted the pivotal role of Snape, a character known for its wit and complexity, previously brought to life by the late Alan Rickman. The series is anticipated to debut in 2026 with a cast of new talents aiming to captivate a fresh generation of 'Harry Potter' fans.

