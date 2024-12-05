Goa's Tourism Crackdown: Ensuring Compliance with Hotel Registrations

The Goa government has issued a directive to online travel agencies (OTAs) that hotels not registered with the state tourism department must not feature on their platforms, reinforcing compliance with state regulations.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, speaking at the inauguration of Goa's first Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, dismissed as 'misleading' the reports that tourists are abandoning Goa as a popular holiday destination.

Despite simplified compliance procedures, the registration of guesthouses in gated complexes remains a challenge. The tourism department is tackling complaints and urging collaboration with local bodies to identify illegal establishments. A helpline has been launched to support these efforts, aiming to create a cooperative ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)